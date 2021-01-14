We are ready for Asante Kotoko - WAFA

WAFA SC

Management Member of West African Football Academy WAFA SC, George Fosuhene, has sent a warning to Ghana Premier League giant Asante Kotoko ahead of their matchday nine fixture.

The Porcupine Warriors will be hosted by WAFA on matchday nine of the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope on Sunday, January 17, 2021.



Asante Kotoko will be going into this game to get their second successive win in the league after beating Liberty Professionals 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



WAFA on the other hand will want to avoid a second successive defeat after losing 1-0 away to Legon Cities.

Speaking ahead of their game in an interview with Kumasi FM, George Fosuhene stated that his outfit is comfortably waiting for Asante Kotoko on Sunday.



“We are ready for them. We are here waiting for them. That is what I can say for now. Sunday is not far from now and we will see.”



WAFA occupies the 4th position on the league table while Asante Kotoko is 6th on the table with one outstanding game.