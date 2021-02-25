We are ready for Cameroon - Black Satellites coach Karim Zito

Ghana U-20 coach Karim Zito with Danlad Ibrahim

Ghana U-20 coach Karim Zito insists his team is ready for the big clash against Cameroon in the quarter-finals of the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

The three-time champions were given a reality check in the final group C game after losing to The Gambia and only progressed to this stage of the competition as one of the best third-place teams.



Cameroon finished top of their group after winning all three games, making them favourites at the tournament in Mauritania.



However, Karim Zito insists the defeat to Gambia has ‘awoken’ his team and they are poised for victory on Thursday.

“We have a few injury situations in camp. Four players have suffered some knocks. And from the advise we are getting from our doctors, they may not be able to play against Cameroon But that's why we came here with 26 players so we have equally good players,” he said in a prematch interview.



“Nonetheless, It’s going to be an interesting game tomorrow and it will be an explosive game of football. Sometimes it takes losing a game to reawaken you. I can assure you that after our team meetings and all that we’ve discussed after the Gambia, the boys are ready for the game against Cameroon tomorrow,” he added.



“We have also reminded the players about what is at stake and the fact that they can add their names to the history of Ghana as the team that qualified Ghana to the U20 AFCON this year and excelled.”