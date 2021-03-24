We are ready for GPL second round - Legon Cities

Legon Cities PRO, Kwame Dwomoh-Agyemang

Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities have expressed readiness for the second round of the domestic top-flight league.

The second round of the Ghana Premier League will start on April 2 and according to the club's Communications Officer, the entire playing body is ready and well prepared for the task ahead.



“We are ready for the second round. The players, management, technical team are ready for the upcoming fixtures. We will fight to get a better result this time around,” he told Time FM.



“We are preparing and making sure that we will go in with a different strength, better determination, and focus. Team transformation doesn’t come in a single game; we will work till we get our consistency,” he added.

The Royals have strengthened their attacking department with the acquisition of Victorien Adebayor and Hans Kwofie.



Legon Cities are 15th on the league log with 19 points after the first round.