0
Menu
Sports

We are ready for Hearts of Oak - Medeama's Vincent Atinga

Vincent Atinga 596x400.png Medeama SC captain, Vincent Atinga

Mon, 23 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Medeama SC captain, Vincent Atinga has said the Yellow and Mauves are ready for their 2022/23 Ghana Premier League match week 14 clash against Hearts of Oak.

The two giants will face off this coming weekend in what can be described as the fixture of the round.

Heading into the game, the former Hearts of Oak defender believes their preparation for the game is going well because there are no problems in camp.

He also disclosed that their match week 13 defeat (1-0) to Bechem United is painful.

"The Bechem game was so painful for us," he told the club's media team in an interview.

"Since we came back, you can see from our first training, everything is on course, we are well prepared towards the Hearts of Oak game on Sunday.

"Everything is fine, there is no problem in camp."

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Hopeson Adorye cries out over DDEP
Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah predicts doom as DDEP negotiations continue
Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah predicts doom as DDEP negotiations continue
Sack Ofori-Atta to renew confidence in financial sector - NPP MP to Akufo-Addo
Ablakwa warns US-based group for receiving GH¢28.2 million Cathedral money
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
Rev Joyce Aryee defends Reverend Kusi Boateng's firm
Police officer behind missing CFA190,000 scandal ‘missing’ – Dampare
I pray you are wrong about Reverend Kusi Boateng – Adom-Otchere