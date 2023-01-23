We are ready for Hearts of Oak - Medeama's Vincent Atinga declares

Medeama SC defender, Vincent Atinga

Former Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Vincent Atinga has cautioned visiting Accra Hearts of Oak ahead of their trip to Tarkwa for their Ghana Premier League clash against Medeama SC.

The Phobians will be making the trip to Tarkwa to face Medeama SC for a matchday 14 fixture on Saturday, January 28, 2023.



Hearts of Oak will be going to Tarkwa on the back of an MTN FA Cup defeat to Dreams FC on Sunday, January 22, 2023, and will be hoping to make amends against the Mauve and Yellows.



Whiles Hearts is hoping to make amends, their former player says Medeama are ready for the Phobians and will be leaving no stone unturned when they meet on Saturday.



"As a footballer and a team, definitely pressure will come (with such a game coming up) but you need to soak it because that is your work, that is what you do.

"We are well prepared. We lost our last game, we need to make amends on Saturday against Hearts of Oak.



"What I can tell them (fans) is that they should come to the park and see good football. We promise them a convincing win, they should come to the stadium," he told the club's media team in an interview.



Accra Hearts of Oak's last visit to Tarkwa ended in a 1-0 defeat to Medeama SC in the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League.