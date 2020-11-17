We are ready for Sudan - Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori

Black Stars vice-captain Richard Ofori insists the team is ready for the game against Sudan despite missing the game through suspension.

Ofori traveled with the team to Sudan but will be unavailable for the game today after he picked his second yellow card in the qualifiers in the first leg in Cape Coast.



His absence meant all three captains of the Black Stars will miss the crucial clash but Ofori, who was addressing Ghana's ambassador to Egypt Dr. Okai Hammond on his visit to team assured the country of victory.



“Your Excellency (H.E Dr. Nii Okai Hammond), we thank you for the visit, we know what you are capable of, because we were with you in Egypt and you supported us throughout the tournament," Ofori said

“So, what we can assure you is that, we know the team, we played with them in Cape Coast and we know what they are capable of. But we can assure you that the guys are ready.



“As you can see, today’s training, everything went well so the guys are ready and tomorrow we will give you victory,' Ofori concluded.



A win in Khartoum will secure qualification to Cameroon 2022 for the West Africans.