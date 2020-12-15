We are really struggling to put the team together – Inter Allies coach Henrik Lehm

Inter Allies trainer, Henrik Lehm has admitted that he is struggling to put a winning team together for the club.

The ‘Tampico’ boys suffered their first home defeat of the season following a late winner by Hafiz Konkoni.



After going down through a penalty in the first half, Paul Abanga scored from the spot and look to secure a point for the home team, but a late strike from Bechem United's Konkoni condemned Allies to a back-to-back defeat.



“Yes, 100%. As I’ve said all the time, we are struggling. I wish, I had the two offensive players from their team today. We will have one, you know, so we’re really struggling to put the team together.”

“It’s difficult to sell seven players out of a starting eleven and then put a whole new team together more or less. So, yeah, we are still struggling. We haven’t really found what we want to,” he said at the post-match conference.



Allies sit 16th on the table with 3 points after five matches.