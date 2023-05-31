0
We are sorry - Eleven Wonders after failing to secure GPL qualification against Bofoakwa Tano

Eleven Wonders2 Techiman Eleven Wonders

Wed, 31 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Techiman Eleven Wonders have rendered an unqualified apology to stakeholders after failing to secure Ghana Premier League qualification.

Bofoakwa Tano made a triumphant return to the Ghana Premier League after spending over a decade outside the top flight.

In a tense playoff match held on Tuesday at the Accra Sports Stadium, Bofoakwa defeated Techiman Eleven Wonders to secure their promotion.

The match ended 1-1 after regulation time, leading to a nail-biting penalty shootout. Bofoakwa emerged victorious, winning 7-6 in the shootout, and thus clinched their spot in the prestigious Ghana Premier League.

However, in a statement sighted on the club’s official social media handle, the Techiman-based club has apologized to all stakeholders for the disappointment.

“We are sorry to all our stakeholders, especially our teeming supporters, the people of Techiman and the entire Bono East for the disappointment. Does how at times the game goes. We are thankful to you for your support and we will fight back” the club tweeted.

Bofoakwa Tano join Heart of Lions and Nations FC for next season’s Ghana Premier League campaign.

