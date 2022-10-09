6
We are sorry: Hearts of Oak apologises to fans after Real Bamako defeat

Sun, 9 Oct 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Accra Hearts of Oak have apologized to their fans after losing 3-0 to Real Bamako of Mali in the first leg of the second preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Malian champions defeated Hearts of Oak by a three-goal margin, taking a big advantage before the second leg at the Accra Sports Stadium on October 15, 2022.

AS Bamako scored their first goal in the 11th minute through a free kick as goalkeeper Ofori Antwi was unable to deal with the ball.

Real Bamako made it 2-0 in the 30th minute after Denis Korsah scored an own goal.

Hearts of Oak who looked desperate went in search of a goal but Mohammed Alhassan and Barnieh were so unlucky.

In the second half, the Ghana FA Cup champions lifted their game but the Malian side scored their 3rd goal in the 74th minute as Hearts of Oak's defense went sleeping.

The Phobians in a post rendered an apology to the fans.



