We are sorry for Legon Cities defeat- Appiah McCarthy to Ashantigold fans

Ashantigold S.C players

Ashantigold midfielder, Appiah McCarthy has called on the supporters to rally behind the team in Obuasi ahead of the Sunday clash against Asante Kotoko.

Appiah McCarthy, who will be missing the Asante Kotoko game due to a ligament injury, has apologised to the fans for their abysmal performance against Legon Cities on matchday ten which they lost by five goals to two.



However, according to the free-kick expert, the fans should put the defeat to Legon Cities behind them and support them as they cannot win the game against Asante Kotoko without the support of their fans.



“I will plead with the supporters to pray behind us ahead of the Kotoko duel. The defeat against Legon Cities was a painful one but all the same, it is football and such things do happen.”

“But going into the Kotoko game, we will not repeat the mistakes we did against Legon Cities,” he said.



Ashantigold will host Asante Kotoko for the matchday 11 Ghana Premier League fixture on Sunday, February 1, 2021, at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium.