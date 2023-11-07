We are still sponsors of the Ghana Premier League - betPawa denies media reports

betPawa Premier League

Online sports betting company betPawa has declined reports of withdrawing its sponsorship as headline sponsor of the Ghana Premier League.

On Tuesday, November 7, 2023, reports emanated that betPawa has decided to withdraw its role as the headline sponsor of the Ghana Premier League.



However, when GhanaWeb reached out to betPawa for clarification, the betting company made it clear that they have, in fact, renewed their sponsorship as headline sponsors of the Ghana Premier League.



Sources within betPawa shared that their contract with the Ghana Football Association is renewed on an annual basis after fulfilment of specific conditions and requirements.



The source revealed that under the new contract, betPawa has also increased the Locker room bonus of ₵150 to ₵400 for each player of a winning team.



In 2022, betPawa entered into a sponsorship deal with the Ghana Football Association worth $6 million, which was initially planned to run for a period of three years.





