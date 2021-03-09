We are tasked to achieve so much with little salaries - Coach Zito

Black Satellites head coach, Karim Zito has bemoaned the high targets given to coaches to achieve under low salaries.

In a nation where every football fanatic is a quasi-coach in their own imagination, Zito believes remuneration for coaches must correspond with the massive expectations and targets.



He professed that although coaches make great players who grow to earn and amass lots of wealth, coaches in this part of the world live a rather humble life financially.



Speaking to Ghanaweb shortly after the Black Satellites arrival in Ghana after winning the U-20 AFCON, the coach bemoaned the consequence gaffers face if they fail to accomplish their targets despite the little salary they receive.



“For coaches, we always change the lives of players and at the end of the day they may even disappoint you,” Coach Zito fumed adding, “assuming we did not win, I’m going to get the blow, secondly my own mates will crucify me and the media.”



According to him although he has succeeded in nurturing great players who have become assets to the country he has nothing to show as a reward.

“Under low salary, we made the Baba Rahman’s, the Atsu’s and so forth but look at me standing here,” the former Dreams FC said.



He added, “Today I can tell you I don’t have money like Baba but I made him.”



Watch video below



