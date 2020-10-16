We are the team to watch this season - Ebusua Dwarfs

In the run-up to the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season, which kicks off next month, the Public Relations Officer of Ebusua Dwarfs Bernard Abeiku Okyere cautioned all clubs to look out for Ebusua Dwarfs this season.

Ebusua Dwarfs had a poor campaign in the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season they were bottom of the league table before the league was terminated by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Speaking to local radio station Ahomka FM the Public Relations Officer of Ebusua Dwarfs Bernard Abeiku Okyere said

"We have confidence in our team because we have signed more experienced players, which I believe we are the club they should watch out for, Dwarfs are ever ready for the league starts looking at our preparations,"



Ebusua Dwarfs will kick off its 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League campaign against Elmina Sharks on November 16.