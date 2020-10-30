'We are very determined to win the league for the first time' – Tetteh Zutah

Tetteh Zutah

Skipper of Medeama SC Tetteh Zutah has revealed the club’s target of winning the domestic double ahead of the upcoming 2020/21 season.

The Mauve and Yellow were one of the sides contesting for the league title before it was cancelled by the Ghana FA due to the coronavirus outbreak in the West Africa country.



With the new season set to kick off next month, the midfielder has set his eyes on winning the Ghana Premier League title and the FA Cup which will secure them a place in CAF Inter-club competition for the 2021/22 season.



“We are very determined to win the league for the first time to honour everyone who matters at the club”, Tetteh Zutah told Kumasi FM.

“The target is to win any trophy that we come across, the FA cup and the league. We are going for double this season, we will not settle for anything lesser than that”, he added.



Medeama SC will begin their league campaign at home against Great Olympics on November 13.