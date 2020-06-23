Sports News

‘We are working as a group’- Kurt Okraku denies running a one-man show

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt E.S. Okraku has debunked rumours that he’s running affairs solely at the association.

Kurt Okraku insists the Executive Council is heavily involved in decisions taken at the nation’s football governing body.



Per the claims, the GFA president’s handling of matters depicts a dictator and one who rebuffs dissenting views.



However, in an interview with State-owned GTV Sports+, Kurt Okraku has denied those claims.



“I am not a dictator,” he told GTV Sports+.

“The Executive Council can testify to that. As an association, turbulence will come and you will need to take a tough decision but that does not mean you are a dictator.



“The Executive Council is heavily involved in any decision. It is not a one-man show as perceived by many.



“We are working as a group,” he ended.

