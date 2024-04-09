We are working hard to turn things around – Kotoko assistant coach appeals to fans

Assistant coach of Asante Kotoko, David Ocloo

Assistant coach of Asante Kotoko, David Ocloo has assured fans that the team will get back to winning ways in no time.

The Porcupine Warriors club has been winless in the last five matches, losing four and drawing one.



This has massively affected the team’s chances of winning the Ghana Premier League title at the end of the season.



After the team’s goalless draw with Bechem United on Saturday, Coach David Ocloo called on fans to continue supporting the club.

“This particular match we did not create enough chances but the most important thing is we getting a point here. We feel very bad for the supporters because we have starved them for so long but they should bear with us. We are still working hard and very soon we will turn things around,” Coach David Ocloo said in his post-match interview.



Up next for Asante Kotoko, the team will face off with Nsoatreman FC.