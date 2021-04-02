We are working on scoring more goals - Asante Kotoko coach Mariano Barretto

Asante Kotoko SC head coach Mariano Barretto Jeronimo is poised to change the club’s scoring form in the Ghana Premier League.
Barretto has said the Porcupine Warriors scoring rate is unpleasant and is working to change the status quo in the second half of the campaign.
Asante Kotoko have scored 13 goals in 16 matches in the first half of the Ghana top-flight this season which isn't welcomed by the Portuguese gaffer.
"There are many things to change; our teams cannot score goals. You can’t score only 13 goals in 16 matches, so we’re trying to change this fact," he said.
"If we aren’t scoring more goals, it probably means we aren’t creating more chance. We’re working on that."
The Porcupines begin the second round of the premiership against Eleven Wonders FC in Techiman on Saturday.
Barretto's appointment was announced last week.
- Brazilian striker Michael Vinicius trains with Asante Kotoko squad for the first time
- Barreto heads new Kotoko technical team, Smith and Gazale given new roles
- Asante Kotoko beats Kumasi Ebony 5-2 in friendly
- I didn't say I will use one month to build stadium for Kotoko - Ali Maradona
- While others are building stadiums, you’re making containers – Malik Jabir jabs Nana Yaw Amponsah
- Read all related articles