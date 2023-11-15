We are worried about our performance – Asante Kotoko assistant coach

Assistant coach of Asante Kotoko, David Ocloo

Assistant coach of Asante Kotoko, David Ocloo has pointed out that they are worried about their performance in the ongoing campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors suffered their third consecutive defeat in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season over the weekend in the matchday 10 games against FC Samartex 1996 at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex.



Emmanuel Keyeke scored a brilliant free-kick as the Timber Boys sealed all three points.



The defeat leave Kotoko at the 16th position on the league table with just 10 points out of a possible 30.



Speaking after the game, Ocloo admitted that they are worried about their performance.

“Yes of course, anytime the goals are not coming they are worrying times, but we’ll go back and work hard like we always do”, he stated.



He also added that the players must change their style of play and be more aggressive in front of goal, something he believes the players didn’t do in their game against Samartex.



“We need to be more aggressive and purposeful in front of goal."



Asante Kotoko will hope to return to winning ways when they host defending champions, Medeama SC at the Baba Yara Stadium in the matchday 11 games on Sunday this weekend.