We are yet to decide on Africa - Kotoko Board Member Alhaji Abu Lamine

Kumasi Asante Kotoko

Board member of Asante Kotoko, Alhaji Abu Lamine has disclosed that the club is yet to make a decision on it's participation in the CAF Champions League.

The Porcupine Warriors were given the nod to represent Ghana at Africa's elite inter club competition following the cancellation of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League.



The top flight league was truncated without a winner due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the West African nation, but per the Ghana Football Association regulations, the Kumasi based giants were the right team to represent Ghana.



“We are yet to decide whether the current crop of players can take us to Africa and make an impact,” Asempa FM’s ultimate sports show.

“In three weeks time, I believe Nana Yaw Amponsah will come to the board and brief us on the state of Kumasi Asante Kotoko,” he added.



Players of Asante Kotoko have been inactive since the cancellation of the league, and with restrictions placed on contact sports.



The club has since appointed a new Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah, who is yet to make the decision on the club's participation in Africa.

