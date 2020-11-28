We are yet to gel - Medeama’s Patrick Yeboah after Legon Cities draw

Medeama SC defender, Patrick Yeboah

Medeama SC defender Patrick Yeboah has blamed lack of cohesion to the team’s struggle in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign.

Legon Cities FC and Medeama SC are still without a win after both teams settled for pulsating 0-0 draw at the Accra Sports Stadium.



According to the defender, the team have failed to deliver due to the arrival of new players and has therefore called for calm in their quest to turn things around.



He affirmed the team will start winning matches ones they gel.



“There are no issues in the team. We are yet to gel because of new arrivals, the technical team are working on us and I know for sure we will start winning” he told StarTimes.

Asked if they are missing the services of some strikers, he said, “Okay, I will say we are missing some strikers especially Prince who left the team in the just-ended transfer window”



“But I will say the ones in the team are equally good just that the target hasn’t come yet and I believe things will go on well when they find their rhythm” he concluded.



Patrick Yeboah was named the most valuable player after his remarkable display.