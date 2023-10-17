We beat Accra Lions because our plan to score early goals worked – Coach Annor Walker

Head coach of Great Olympics, Coach Annor Walker

The head coach of Great Olympics, Coach Annor Walker has opened up on how his team dispatched Accra Lions on Monday to bag three crucial points.

Great Olympics today hosted Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium in a Round 5 match of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.



After three early goals in the first 20 minutes, Olympics cruised to a delightful win to earn full marks.



Speaking in a post-match interview, Coach Annor Walker disclosed that the early goals were rehearsed in training to upset Accra Lions.



He further congratulated his players for executing the plan and urged them to take confidence into the next game.

“The league is not ended. I want to give thanks to the almighty and say congratulations to my team, the players, for the disciplinary football they played this afternoon.



“We rehearsed in training to put pressure on them so that we score very early in the game and it worked perfectly for us,” Coach Annor Walker said in an interview with StarTimes.



Following the win against Accra Lions on Monday, Great Olympics have moved to the top of the Ghana Premier League standings.