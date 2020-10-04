We believe the time to get Asamoah Gyan on board is now - Asante Kotoko PRO

Black Stars striker , Asamoah Gyan

Asante Kotoko Communications Director, Moses Antwi Benefo has disclosed that the time is right for them to sign former Sunderland striker, Asamoah Gyan ahead of the start of the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League season.

Gyan has been heavily linked with a move to the Porcupine Warriors, having already declared his desire to play for the side before quitting active football.



The 34-year-old is currently without a club since leaving Indian Super League side NorthEast United early this year.



“It’s an open secret that Asamoah Gyan has declared he would love to play for Asante Kotoko before he finally hangs up his boosts," Antwi Benefo told Oyerepa FM.



“And we at Kotoko believe the time to get him on board is now."



“The management [of the club] has been given the green light to engage Asamoah Gyan."



"We have been in an era where the fanbase has been a little dormant and we believe that acquiring Gyan will energize the fans to patronize our games."

“We can use him as a tool to attract sponsors and partners as well as bring our fans back into the stands."



Reports indicate that Gyan is demanding an amount of $500,000 an asking price that is proving to be a stumbling block to any possible move.



“Everybody knows Gyan’s capabilities on the field. The only challenge we are facing in this bid is monetary," Antwi Benefo added.



“That is what has slowed down the discussions but we are hoping to reach an agreement that will be mutually beneficial to both parties."



“We [management] have been tasked to make Kotoko economically viable and that is what we seek to achieve in every dealing.”



Gyan is the all-time top scorer of the Black Stars with 51 goals in 109 games.