We came to meet less than GH₵40k in Kotoko accounts - David Obeng Nyarko

Communications Director of Asante Kotoko, David Obeng Nyarko has said that the Nana Yaw Amponsah-led administration did not inherit a financially strong club.

According to David Obeng Nyarko, the current management inherited the club from the George Amoako-led administration with the club was owing the playing body three months of unpaid salaries.



David Obeng Nyarko went further to say the Porcupine Warriors had less than GH₵40,000 in their account when the management came to office in August 2020.



"The money in the Asante Kotoko accounts at the time we came in was less than GH₵40,000 and at the same time the team owed the players three months' salaries and we needed to find money to clear that arrears," David Obeng Nyarko said on Accra-based Angel FM monitored by GhanaWeb Sports.



He added that they were only able to fund the financial operations of the club because the Dr. Kwame Kyei Board of Asante Kotoko gave them seed money in their first year.

"We were also going to Africa and needed money to be able to compete in the competition. So the Board helped by giving us GH₵4.4 million and most of this was used to fund our transportation to Africa."



"The Board after giving us the GH₵4.4 million told us to raise money internally to run the club going forward."



