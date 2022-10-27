0
We can beat any team in the World - Otto Addo brags

Otto Addo1 453x400 Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo

Thu, 27 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, has confidently stated that his charges are capable of beating any team in the World.

Ghana are set to make their fourth appearance at the World Cup and will head into the 2022 World Cup as the lowest-ranked country among all the 32 participating countries.

Speaking with TV3, Otto Addo stated that, although his team is capable of beating any team, the first game will be decisive because it will determine how they will approach the second game.

"We can beat any team in the World, that one is for sure. I think it's the first game for us but also the opponent can be very very decisive on how to go on the second one. Because surely you will go into a match differently if you need points. Then if the opponent has lost and you have 3 points or 1 point, it is a bit different. The first match is very decisive and then from there we can know how to go on the second match," he said.

The Black Stars have a tall order at the World Cup as they have pitted against Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in Group H of the World Cup.

They will begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, followed by South Korea on November 28, and conclude against Uruguay on December 2 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
