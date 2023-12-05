We can now celebrate Christmas after qualifying for WAFCON - Black Queens coach

Black Queens coach, Nora Hauptle

Black Queens' head coach, Nora Hauptle, has disclosed that her players and staff can now celebrate Christmas after qualifying for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

After securing a 3-2 aggregate victory over Namibia, and qualifying for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, Hauptle expressed pride and anticipates a joyful holiday season.



“I’m proud of this year we won out of 11, 10 games and I think we can have a nice Christmas,” Coach Nora Hauptle said.



Namibia pipped Ghana 1-0 in the second leg on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, but the Queens had the edge on a 3-2 aggregate win after winning 3-1 in the first leg.



The defeat is Ghana's first under new manager Nora Hauptle after guiding the Black Queens to 10 matches undefeated.

The Black Queens have achieved the ultimate goal of qualifying for the WAFCON for the first time since 2018.



Ghana have become the fourth country to secure qualification joining the host nation Morocco, South Africa, and Algeria.



JNA/NOQ