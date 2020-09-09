Sports News

We can only attract sponsors if we promote and protect the brand - Vicent Odotei-Sowah tells Phobians

Accra Hearts of Oak Board member, Vincent Odotei -Sowah

Accra Hearts of Oak Board member, Vincent Odotei -Sowah believes that the club will keep on securing more partnerships and sponsorships if the supporters are able to promote and protect the brand.

The former Managing Director also said this during the club's unveiling of its partnership agreement with StarLife Assurance on Tuesday September, 7.



Accra Hearts of Oak were handed a brand new 47-seater bus by the Insurance company as part of the packages to be rolled out in the partnership.



Odotei-Sowah disclosed that the club has lost some meagre sponsorship deals in the past due to bad press and also some sections of the fans tarnishing the image of the club.



“Before football can develop, Corporate Ghana must invest in the club which is a practice done everywhere”, he said in an interview after the unveiling of the team’s bus" he said in an interview with the media present to cover the ceremony.

“There is nowhere in the world that only directors or owners invest their monies in clubs. The private sector must also come in but we need to stop giving the brand a bad name so it will attract sponsors.”



“We must stop the negative things we promote the club in order to attract investors to the clubs. We must give Corporate Ghana that encouragement so they come.”



He urged the supporters of the club to be patient as structures are been put in place to restore the Phobian glory.



“The supporters must also be patient so we can develop the club”

