We can overturn Real Bamako’s 3-0 win in Confed CUp – Hearts assistant coach

Assistant coach, David Ocloo

Accra Hearts of Oak assistant coach, David Ocloo, is confident his team can overturn their 3-goal defeat to Real Bamako of Mali in the CAF Confederations Cup.

The Phobians were reduced to size in the first leg as they failed to respond to any of Real Bamako’s three goals against them.



Ahead of the second leg clash which is expected to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 16, David Ocloo has assured that the Phobians will correct their wrongs.



“This is a no-match. I can confidently say we can turn this around. We played well. We created a lot of chances but no clinical. We are going to right the wrongs. They are beatable," he told CitiSports.



Hearts of Oak were knocked out of the CAF Confederations Cup in the playoffs after losing 4-2 on aggregate to Algeria’s JS Saoura.



The Ghanaian FA Cup Champions won the maiden edition of the tournament in 2004.

Watch videos below















JNA/BOG