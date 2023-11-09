We can still win the league - Asante Kotoko's Emmanuel Dasoberi

Asante Kotoko interim management member, Emmanuel Dasoberi

Asante Kotoko interim management committee member, Emmanuel Dasoberi, is optimistic about the club's chances of winning the Ghana Premier League despite a tough start to the season.

He pointed out that the team is in a rebuilding phase and that the manager is aware of the task ahead.



The former Ghana Football Association administrator asserted that with the level the club is at currently and the journey they are on, challenges are bound to happen.



“Our stand on rebuilding has not changed. The coach has been given a specific task to perform and we believe we are still on the path we’ve taken. It’s just a passing storm, it will go away. Of course, coming in is not what we expect but in a rebuilding process you realize that all these things are bound to come in it”



Dasoberi believes Kotoko still have a good chance of winning the league, citing Medeama's 2022/2023 GPL campaign as an example.

“Last year around this time, Medeama, the eventual league winners were 14th on the table just as we are and they still went ahead to win the league. Nothing is lost, Ogum is the coach, and a coach of his caliber he should understand that there would be pressure, even though we are rebuilding he knows this is Asante Kotoko and nothing is expected apart from success. We just have to have trust; it’s not going to be easy but we will surely do our best to clinch the trophy.”



Porcupine Warriors are currently without a win in four games, losing two of them. Asante Kotoko, following their poor form, sit 14th on the table with 10 points out of possible 27.



