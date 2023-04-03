We can still win the league - Hearts of Oak coach David Ocloo

Hearts of Oak assistant coach David Ocloo

Hearts of Oak assistant coach David Ocloo is confident his outfit will win the Ghana Premier League after sharing the spoils with Dreams FC.

The Phobians were held to a goalless draw by the Still Believe side at the Theatre of Dreams Park in Dawu on Saturday.



Despite creating goal-scoring opportunities, both teams were unable to find the back of the net and had to settle for a draw.



Despite dominating possession and creating several chances, Hearts of Oak could not break down the Dreams FC defense. Ocloo admitted that his team was unlucky not to get the win, especially in the closing stages of the match.

“This was a game we finished very strongly. Towards the end, you could see that my players were giving their all and were very determined to win it, but unfortunately, we couldn’t score the needed goal,” Ocloo said.



“I still believe that we can win the GPL.”



Hearts of Oak are 4th on the Ghana Premier League table with 39 points after 25 matches.