We can’t afford to lose against Asante Kotoko - Kotoku Royals PRO

Kotoku Royals

Okatakyie Afrifa, public relations officer for Kotoku Royals, believes the club will defeat Asante Kotoko this weekend despite being bottom of the Ghana Premier League.

Although Kotoko are heavy favourites to win the January 29 encounter at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, Afrifa is confident that his squad can win their third game of the season.



"Kotoku Royals have maximum respect for Asante Kotoko, we know them as our senior brothers," he told Kumasi-based Nhyira FM.



“But Kotoku Royals are coming all out. Looking at the standings now, we can’t afford to lose this particular game, so we are doing everything possible to come to Kumasi on Sunday to pick all the maximum three points against Asante Kotoko,” he stated.



He also claimed that Kotoko who are 3rd on the league table lack the ability to defeat his team, which makes him certain that they will prevail.

“We have seen Kotoko play and we have a lot of videos of them and we have realized that they don’t have any quality in the game.



“The only thing is that the name Kotoko is popular everywhere but when it comes to the quality of the players, we Kotoku Royals also have the same players.



“We believe that Kotoko is a beatable side and we have all the confidence that we can beat them on Sunday,” he concluded.



JNA/SARA