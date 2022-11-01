We can't be afraid of Uruguay, they are the weakest in our group - Joel Eshun

Ghanaian journalist, Joel Eshun, doesn't agree with the notion that the Black Stars is the weakest team in Group H for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars have been paired in Group H alongside, Uruguay, Portugal, and South Korea but team Ghana have been ruled out by many even before the start of the competition in 19 days.



Though Joel Eshun admitted that Ghana's group will be tough, the host of the GhanaWeb Mundial show disagreed with one of his panelists, Perez Erzoah Kwaw, who claimed that both Portugal and Uruguay will have a walkover on the Black Stars.



Joel Eshun disagreed as he urged Ghanaians not to be afraid of Uruguay because they even struggled to qualify for the Mundial and their quality is not ahead of Ghana despite having a few quality players.



He claimed that players like Daniel Amartey, Tariq Lamptey, Mohammed Salisu, Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Inaki Williams will all start for Uruguay hence Ghanaians shouldn't panic.

Joel Eshun made this statement on this week's episode of the GhanaWeb Mundial show as the penal discussed the importance of getting supporters in Qatar to support team Ghana.



Watch Joel Eshun's submission in the video below from minute 28:



