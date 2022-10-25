1
We can't go to Qatar without supporters - GFA Exco Member

Oduro Sarfo 610x400 GFA Executive Council Member, Nana Oduro Sarfo

Tue, 25 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association, Nana Addo Oduro Sarfo has reacted to concerns about the government air-lifting supporters to cheer up the Black Stars in Qatar.

Government, over the years, have funded supporters' trip to support the Black Stars at major tournaments but the recent economic hardship in Ghana has led to people urging Ghanaian not to support fans with State funds.

Reacting to these concerns, Nana Oduro Sarfo who believes that the Black Stars can't go to Qatar without their supporters stated that the GFA will rely on corporate sponsorship to fly supporters to Qatar.

“There is no way we will play the World Cup without sending supporters. We have done this from the days of Adam to the days of Oduro Sarfo. The real reason is if you look at the Dzamefe Commission it says government should not use public funds to the world cup so they are working on sponsorship when they get corporate sponsorship.

"And the corporate wants to send let’s say 20 people in the name of Ghana nobody can stop me. Because it is my company’s money and I want to fly people out. We are not looking at government using government funds but we are looking at government to facilitate fans to Qatar," he said on Peace FM.

The Black Stars have been paired in Group H in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar alongside South Korea, Portugal, and two-time winners Uruguay.

