We can't hire Hervé Renard because of his wages - GFA

Ghana Football Association Executive Council member, Frederick Acheampong, has noted that appointing renowned manager Hervé Renard as Black Stars coach looks impossible because of wages.

He indicated that Ghana is not in the best of shape economically to afford a manager with high wages as Renard.



He asserted that Renard has always been a priority for the GFA anytime the Black Stars job becomes vacant but his wages have hindered the appointment.



“Hervé Renard has always and will remain the primary priority of the FA, but as I previously stated, considering all variables, particularly the economic position of our country, it makes it incredibly difficult to hire him,” he said in an interview with Akoma FM.



The Black Stars are on a hunt for a manager to replace Chris Hughton who was dismissed after steering Ghana to a group-stage exit at the 20234 AFCON.

Hervé Renard, two times AFCON winner, has come as highly recommended, having served as Black Stars assistant manager under Claude Le Royin in 2008.



According to reports, Herve Renard earns €400,000 a year as manager for the French Women's national team.



The manager has confirmed in a previous interview that his current contract runs out in August 2024.



