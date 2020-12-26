We can turn things around against Al Hilal in Sudan - Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah

CEO Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has reiterated that his side can shock Al Hilal in Sudan.

Kotoko were humbled by the Sudanese side by a lone goal at the Accra Sports Stadium in the first leg of the preliminary round game.



Ahead of the return game in Sudan on January 5, Nana Yaw Amponsah is confident his side turn the results around.



"We lost to Al Hilal and I must apologize for that but all is not lost," he told Kumasi based Oyerepa FM.

"We can also go to Sudan and get a win there also which I am very much confident about that," he added.



Meanwhile, Kotoko will be hosted by Medeama on Sunday at the Akoon Park.