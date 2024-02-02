We cannot embark on the needed transformation if we don’t know what the challenges are – Kudjo Fianoo

GHALCA boss, Kudjoe Fianoo

GHALCA President, Kudjo Fianoo emphasizes the need for clear problem identification to initiate necessary transformation in the football sector.

He stressed the need for a comprehensive analysis of the issues and the corresponding solutions before addressing the complaints.



He addressed a question about how to tackle the emerging challenges in our football.



“We have to engage a broad stakeholder engagement over the matter. If you have a challenge or you are sick and you do not know what is wrong with you, how can you find a solution to the challenge? It is far better to know what is wrong with you so you can find the solution or the medicine needed.

The question is, do we know what our challenges are? We should find the problems or challenges confronting us so we can find the needed solutions. As Ghanaians, we are worried over the current state of our football.



As leaders, we would have to engage broadly and find solutions to our challenges," he said on Rainbow Sports.