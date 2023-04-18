We changed our home grounds to WAFA Park due to cost - Great Olympics PRO Saint Osei

Accra Great Olympics FC

Saint Osei, the spokesperson of Ghana Premier League side Accra Great Olympics has revealed that the club changed its home grounds due to cost.

Great Olympics' request to move their home matches to their alternative match venue in Sogakope, for the remainder of the season, was approved by the Ghana Football Association on Monday, April 17, 2023.



The Accra Sports Stadium and the WAFA park were approved by the Club Licensing Committee of the GFA for Accra Great Olympics FC as main and alternative venues respectively at the start of the season.

"Yes, it is true we have changed the venue because of cost at the Accra Sports Stadium for now. You know that our position on the league table is not good and now we need intensive camping," he said on Peace FM as monitored by Footballghana.com



"We need to play on astroturf WAFA Park is our alternative park so we want to acclimatize ourselves with the place and play the rest of our matches there. But mainly from the cost if you juxtapose that with Accra Sports Stadium this one is far far better," Saint Osei added.