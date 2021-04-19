We conceded a very cheap goal against Hearts of Oak – Inter Allies trainer Felix Aboagye

Inter Allies coach Felix Aboagye

Inter Allies coach Felix Aboagye has described the goal his outfit conceded which resulted in their defeat to Accra Hearts of Oak as very cheap.

The Phobians inflicted a 1-0 win over the Capelli boys in matchday 20 of the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Felix Aboagye who is hoping to turn things around for the Capelli boys expressed displeasure about the results, insisting the goal they conceded was cheap.



“I’m very disappointed I think we deserve some points from here since we played some wonderful football,” he said after the game.

“We came into the game after we had conceded a very cheap goal came into game and we should try and equalized but unfortunately for us, our strikers didn’t have the opportunity to score,” he said.



He continued that, “Very disappointed considering the position that we are in, we needed these points badly but unfortunately we couldn’t get it but all hopes are not lost yet we still have some 15, 16 games to play and we will make sure that at least when we go back home we are going to win our match.”



Inter Allies are bottom on the league table with 16 points after 20 games.