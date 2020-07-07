Sports News

We considered Ghana first before truncating football season – Kurt Okraku

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku has said the decision to truncate the 2019/2020 football season was tough but is of the view they considered Ghana first in that regard.

The Nation’s football governing body announced the cancellation of the 2019/2020 Ghana football season last week following the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.



Kurt Okraku explaining why they annulled the season indicated that they took a decision that will favour Ghanaians at large.



“We have eighteen clubs in the Premier League with minimum players of 30 each, coaches, administrators, 48 clubs in division one, medical staff, women premier league. We also have division two’s, three and juvenile football at the regional level”

“We are talking about a large chunk of people who wholly rely on football as a source of living. We also serve as entertainment to people at the social aspect and people also use our platforms as a source of living” He said.



“So it is a huge decision that we had to take but we thought Ghana first obviously whiles we continue to engage our key stakeholder to ensure that we bring back football” Kurt Okraku concluded.

