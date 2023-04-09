We continue to affirm our ambition – Salis Abdul Samed reacts to Lens win

Ghanaian player, Abdul Samed Salis

Ghana international Abdul Samed Salis has reacted to RC Lens' victory over Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The 22-year-old was handed a starting role and lasted the entire duration as his outfit cruised to a 2-1 home win over Strasbourg in week 30 encounter.



The midfielder put up an impressive show as the Red and Golds picked the three maximum points at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Friday.



The victory over Strasbourg keeps Lens second on the table with eight matches remaining.



"Good job. We continue to affirm our ambitions," he wrote on social media.



Lens continue to pursue their UEFA Champions League ambition after securing an important victory against Strasbourg.



Przemyslaw Frankowski opened the scoring for the host after just seven minutes following a brilliant move which saw Adrien Thomasson lay the ball to the Polish midfielder.

After the break, Facunda Mediba doubled the lead with 25 minutes remaining.



Strasbourg pulled one back through veteran French defender Kevin Gameiro.



Salis' compatriot Alexander Djiku lasted the entire duration for the visitors, who are battling for survival in Ligue 1.



Meanwhile, Lens are just six points behind leaders Paris Saint Germain.



Salis joined Lens in the summer transfer window from rivals Clermont Foot.