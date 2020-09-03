Sports News

We could have performed wonders with the current Kotoko board – George Amoako

Former Asante Kotoko CEO ,George Amoako

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko, George Amoako has stated emphatically that his management could have performed magic with the current board of directors.

The Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association and his management team was dissolved following the appointment of the 12-member board by Manhyia some months ago after failing to live up to the expectations at the club.



In an interview with Kumasi based Kessben FM, Mr. George Amoako said that, he and his management could have elevated the status of Asante Kotoko SC with the current 12-member Board of directors.



"We could have performed wonders, extreme wonders under the current board members of Asante Kotoko.

"We performed better but people don't say it. We made it to the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup for the first time in thirteen years.



"We also won the Normalization Committee tier-1 tournament to book a ticket to the CAF Champions League" he said.



George Amoako currently serve as the Executive Chairman for King Faisal.

