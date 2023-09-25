We could not play like we wanted against Hearts of Oak - Maxwell Konadu after Nsoatreman FC's defeat

Nsoatreman FC coach, Maxwell Konadu

Nsoatreman FC coach, Maxwell Konadu, has admitted that Hearts of Oak stopped them from playing according to their rhythm.

In the matchday two games, Konadu and his charges travelled to Accra to face the Phobians at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



However, Congolese striker, Ramos Kashala scored the only goal in the third minute as the home side recorded their first win of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.



Speaking after the game, Konadu who lost to Hearts of Oak in many years said they were stopped from playing their normal football.

"We were not pushing hard enough because Hearts of Oak were keeping the ball more so it made it difficult to get to our rhythm," the former Asante Kotoko and Legon Cities head coach said.



Nsoatreman FC's matchday three game against Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu has been rescheduled due to the Still Beleive lads' participation in the CAF Confederations Cup.