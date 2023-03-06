We deserve every win we’ve had this season – Arsenal star Thomas Partey

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey has opened up on Arsenal’s performance in the ongoing English Premier League season.

Thomas Partey inspired Arsenal's comeback from two goals down to beat Bournemouth 3-2 in a thrilling encounter at the Emirates on Saturday, March 4, 2023.



After the game, the former Atletico Madrid star asserted his team's performance in the ongoing campaign is not just by fluke, saying they deserve every victory they’ve had this season.



“I think it is the spirit of never giving up.”



“The belief that we have in the team, the belief that the fans have in us, is pushing us game after game. I think we have deserved every win that we have had this season.

“I think it’s another game that we were able to go down and then we are able to go up and win the game.



“I think this will raise the spirit of the team and of the fans to keep on supporting. This is the football that we all want to play.”



The 29-year-old pulled one back for the Gunners five minutes after they went down 2-0, following goals from Philip Biling and Marcos Senesi for Bournemouth.



Ben White pulled parity for Arsenal with 20 minutes remaining before Reiss Nelson stole victory for the Gunners late in extra time.