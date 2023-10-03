We deserved a win against Kotoko - Karela United's Fatawu Mohammed

Karela United captain, Fatawu Mohammed

Karela United captain, Fatawu Mohammed, has said his side deserved a win against Asante Kotoko on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Karela after taking an early lead could not go on to secure the win as Kotoko scored in the final minute of the game to end the match in a one-all stalemate.



Speaking after the game, Fatawu acknowledged that Karela have had a good start to the league and that they will right the wrongs from the draw.



“It was a nice game for both teams. Kotoko did not start the season well but winning a game and also sharing the spoils with Kotoko is a plus for us. We will go back to the drawing and correct our mistakes.”



He said they deserved a victory but complacency caused them to drop points from the winning position.

“We deserved to pick the three points but in football, anytime there is a complacency, you lose it and that is the mistake we did to share spoils with them. It’s Paintsil but picking a point at away is a plus” he said.



Karela United have four points after three games into the 2023/24 season, sitting sixth on the table.



