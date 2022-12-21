0
'We deserved this win' - Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic on victory against Nsoatreman

Accra Hearts Of Oak Head Coach, Slavko Matic Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Slavko Matic

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Slavko Matic has said that his team deserved its win against Nsoatreman FC on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.

The Phobians handed Nsoatreman FC its first home defeat of the season in match week nine at the Nana Akromansa Park.

Kwadwo Obeng Junior’s goal in the 54th minute ensured Hearts of Oak recorded their second away win of the season under Coach Slavko Matic.

The newly promoted side were undefeated in their last three home games ahead of the game.

Speaking to StarTimes after the game coach Matic dedicated the win to the players.

"Congratulations for the young players. They show again attitude, amazing character. I think the better team won today.”

“It wasn't easy, we changed systems, made good substitutions and we deserved this win today. The players deserved this win”, he added.

