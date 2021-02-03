We deserved victory against Berekum Chelsea – Alhaji Grusah

Alhaji Karim Grusah, the owner of King Faisal Football Club

Alhaji Karim Grusah, the owner of King Faisal Football Club has denied rumours that his club were offered some assistance by the referees in their historic 4-3 victory over Berekum Chelsea.

King Faisal made history by coming from three goals down to beat Berekum Chelsea 4-3 at the Ohene Ameyaw Park on Saturday.



Following the victory, there have been allegations King Faisal could not have done the unthinkable without support from the referee.



It has been widely said without any iota of evidence that a call was made from the office of a senior government official to the referee during half time.



Speaking an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, Alhaji Grusah rubbished the claims.

He explained that none of the goals scored was contentious and that his side deserved the victory.



“All the goals scored were legitimate so what are they saying?. The referee did not do anything wrong nor did we score an offside goal. We deserved the victory because we played very well. All the matches we played and lost, did we blame anyone? They should just accept the defeat”, he said.



It was Alhaji Grusah’s hope that his side will keep on the winning path but as it turned out, the club lost 3-1 to Great Olympics on Tuesday.



Olympics who were without their star man Gladson Awako managed to climb to second on the league table.