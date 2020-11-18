We did well – CK Akonnor on defeat to 128th-ranked Sudan

Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor

Despite losing to the 128th-ranked footballing nation in the world, Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor reckons his players gave off their best.

Akonnor in his post-match press conference alleged that the Sudanese official tried to frustrate the Black Stars ahead of the game.



He also mentioned the weather as one thing that worked against the Black Stars. But despite these challenges, Akonnor said his players remained focused and did their best to win the match.



“Overall, I think we did well,” Akonnor said after the game. The players fought under uncomfortable conditions like the weather and the Sudanese tried to frustrate us before the game and I appreciate the players’ effort.”



Akonnor however admitted that the Sudanese showed much hunger and determination than his players.

He pledged to work on the weaknesses identified and promised an improved performance in the games against South Africa and Sao Tome next year.



“The Sudanese players were hungrier than us. We will learn from the mistakes we did today and we’ll do well against South Africa and São Tomé and qualify.



The Black Stars were sucker-punched by Abdel Rahman’s 92nd minute goal at the Al Hilal stadium in Omdurman, Sudan.



The Black Stars which needed just a draw to confirm their participation in the next AFCON will now have to win the last two games to play in Cameroon next year.