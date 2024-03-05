We didn’t convert our chances against Nations FC - Samartex head coach

Samartex head coach Nurudeen Amadu

Samartex head coach Nurudeen Amadu has voiced out his dissatisfaction following their loss to Nations FC on Monday, March 4, 2024.

The Timber Giants’ unbeaten streak at home came to an abrupt end as Nafiu Sulemana sealed a 1-0 victory for the visitors at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex.



Samartex coach Amadu has attributed their defeat to their inability to capitalize on scoring opportunities.



“Luck evaded us, and in games like this, it’s crucial,” expressed Amadu.

“Nothing seemed to work for us in terms of conversion, despite creating numerous chances. To hit the post on more than three occasions reflects our lack of fortune today.”



Despite the setback, Amadu emphasized the importance of focusing on the future.



“I will not dwell on the defeat; our attention should be on what lies ahead. While it’s painful to experience our first home loss this season, we must move forward.”