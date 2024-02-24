We didn't play badly against Al Ahly - Medeama coach Evans Adotey

Medeama coach Evans Adotey

Medeama coach, Evans Adotey, has stated that the team is mathematically in the competition despite the narrow defeat against Egyptian giants Al Ahly on Friday.

Coach Adotey also added that the Yellow and Mauves played well in the thrilling encounter at the Baba Yara Stadium.



Egyptian giants, Al Ahly showed impressive resilience and quality on Friday evening to defeat Ghanaian outfit Medeama SC by a lone goal.



The two clubs locked horns today in a Round 5 encounter of Group D in this season’s CAF Champions League competition.



Medeama SC set up strong in a bid to secure victory to move away from the bottom of the group standings.



The Ghanaian champions did fight but committed a number of errors that affected the team’s play and ability to cause any significant harm.

In the game today, the fierce contest that ensued between the two teams could not produce a goal as both teams went into the break on level pegging.



Three minutes into the second half, Hussein El Shahat scored to give Al Ahly the lead.



"We are disappointed with the results. The plan was to win this game but several factors affected us. We started very well and dominated the game. We didn't do badly, we still have one game. Mathematically we are still in the competition. Let's see what happens tomorrow," he said after the game.



"My boys did well. I don't think the technical changes affected the performance.



"Our approach was to play compact both in attack and defence, it shows in the first. Our philosophy is to keep the ball and dominate possession. We chose to play direct but at a point it stopped working so we had to change."