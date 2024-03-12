We didn't play our normal game against Legon Cities - Aduana FC coach

Aduana FC coach Yaw Acheampong

Aduana FC coach Yaw Acheampong has conceded that Legon Cities limited his team's ability to take a proactive stance, even though they managed to secure the maximum points.

In a matchday 20 clash at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park, Acheampong's men emerged victorious with a crucial 1-0 win over Legon Cities on Sunday.



Bright Adjei sealed the game with a clinical finish in the 11th minute, propelling Aduana Stars to a second-place position on the league table with 33 points.



Despite the triumph, Aduana FC coach, Yaw Acheampong, admitted that his team deviated from their usual playing style.

Acheampong revealed that they opted to stabilise the game, limiting their proactive approach against a determined Legon Cities side. However, he expressed contentment with the three points, emphasizing the paramount importance of the win.



"Today we didn’t play our normal game; we tried to stabilize the game a little, but still, we didn’t play our typical style. But I am happy we got the three points," Coach Acheampong commented post-game.



The victory solidifies Aduana FC's position on the league standings, now comfortably sitting in second place. On the other hand, Legon Cities find themselves in 12th position with 25 points.