We didn’t show enough quality – Albert Adomah speaks after QPR defeat

Ghana international Albert Adomah

Ghana international, Albert Adomah has expressed his disappointment following Queens Park Rangers defeat to Preston North End in the Championship on Wednesday, October, 21.

Adomah who joined QPR in the just-ended transfer window saw his side losing 2-0 at their own backyard due to Lee Wallace's sloppy defense.



The left-back gave away two penalties which resulted in their defeat and according to Adomah they didn’t show enough quality in the said game.



“The fact is we allowed it to happen, and we didn’t show enough quality," Albert Adomah was devastated at the end that he couldn't convert a chance that would have made it 1-1.

“It’s very frustrating. If a team cuts you open with quality, you say fair enough – but we’ve given away two awful penalties that were easily avoidable."



“We’ve dropped three valuable points.” He said.



Queens Park Rangers currently occupy 16th position with 6 points after six games in the championship.